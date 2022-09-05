According To The BBC, 92% of All Buckingham Palace Royal Guards Want Cheryl Cole To Be The Next Prime Minister of Great Britain

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 5 September 2022

"In terms of popularity with the British people Cheryl is considered the female Paul McCartney." -QUEEN ELIZABETH

LONDON - (UK News) - The London Daily Informer has just informed the British pubic that the Buckingham Royal Guards union has just expressed overwhelmingly that they would like to see Brit singer Cheryl Cole become the next prime minister of England.

When the 39-year-old singer learned that 92% of the royal guards wanted her to take Boris Johnson's place she commented that she is so grateful that she could give each one of the 92% a great big, bloomin' kiss right on their mouths.

Meanwhile when Prince Charles heard about "Chezza's" comment he grinned from ear-to-ear and replied that he would truly love to lock lips with the hot, sexy, erotic Miss Cheryl Cole.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

