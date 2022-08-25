Marjorie Taylor Greene's Gorgeously Sexy Daughter Said She Learned All About Sex From Her Hot, Sexy Mommy

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 25 August 2022

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene's Gorgeously Sexy Daughter Said She Learned All About Sex From Her Hot, Sexy Mommy
Tina says that one day she may follow in her mom's political footsteps.

BOSTON - (Satire News) - RumorLand News has just broken the story about Tina Peckatini, who is the 27-year-old daughter of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Reporter Zackary Yukon learned that Miss Peckatini is attending college in Beantown (Boston).

Tina told Yukon that she is majoring in Computer Deprogramming with a minor in Ancient Sex Toys.

The gorgeously sexy blonde, who revealed her vital statistics (38-24-36) said that she is very much like her mom; sexy, outspoken, and with a hot, sensuously sexy body.

Tina did not hesitate to say that she knows a lot about sex and she credits her "mommy" with teaching her all about the birds and the bees, when she was a freshman in high school.

SIDENOTE: Tina Peckatini was born out of wedlock when her mother was 21.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

