The Royal Boys Wils and Harry Now Say That They Cannot Stand Each Other!

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Word filtering out of Buck House, as British comedian Ricky Gervais refers to Buckingham Palace, is that the queen is one very upset monarch.

And the thing that has got Queen Elizabeth in such a tizzy is the fact that her two eldest grandsons are bickering, arguing, and feuding as if they were both members of the feuding Hatfields and McCoys of West Virginia fame.

True Dat News reports that William said that Harry's beard looks extremely unkempt and he looks like a down-on-his-luck homeless man.

Harry fired back saying that Willie needs to go into therapy to fix his habitual lisp.

Then William's wife, Kate got into the fray and commented that Harry needs to really make an effort to cut back on his carb intake so he doesn't start resembling old "Lard Belly" Trump.

To which Harry's wife, Meghan remarked that Kate needs to really be concerning herself with her out-of-control cellulite which has pretty much covered both upper thighs and is now starting to work its way up to her pussy region.

Meanwhile the queen shakes her majestic head and utters under her breath, that if she was 56 years younger she would take a hickory stick to both of their royal asses.