Taylor Swift Writes A Song About Her Sexually Exciting Orgasms

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 4 September 2022

image for Taylor Swift Writes A Song About Her Sexually Exciting Orgasms
Tay Tay at 32, says her orgasms make her feel as sexual as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - (Celebrity Satire) - Taylor Swift, who has had more hit songs than Budweiser has beer bottles, has just released her latest (soon-to-be-a-hit) song.

Taylor who pens 97% of all of her songs, informed Buck Yazoo with Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine, that her latest ditty is a very personal song about a very intimate subject; female orgasms, and is titled, "Hey Y'all, My O's Are Simply Out of This World MmmmMmmm!".

Swift revealed that in just the past year, she has found that she is having more orgasms than ever before, plus they have gotten stronger as the dickens (no pun intended).

The 32-year-old singer, who is known as Tay Tay to her millions of fans, noted that they (the O's) are so fucking powerful that they even make her ear lobes shake, not to mention her G spot, (which we won't mention).

Yazoo said that as he spoke to Swift at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in downtown Memphis, he swears that the blonde songstress had an orgasm as she was nibbling on her chicken tenders.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

