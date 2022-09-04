Taylor Swift Writes A Song About Her Sexually Exciting Orgasms

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - (Celebrity Satire) - Taylor Swift, who has had more hit songs than Budweiser has beer bottles, has just released her latest (soon-to-be-a-hit) song.

Taylor who pens 97% of all of her songs, informed Buck Yazoo with Yippee-Ki-Yay Magazine, that her latest ditty is a very personal song about a very intimate subject; female orgasms, and is titled, "Hey Y'all, My O's Are Simply Out of This World MmmmMmmm!".

Swift revealed that in just the past year, she has found that she is having more orgasms than ever before, plus they have gotten stronger as the dickens (no pun intended).

The 32-year-old singer, who is known as Tay Tay to her millions of fans, noted that they (the O's) are so fucking powerful that they even make her ear lobes shake, not to mention her G spot, (which we won't mention).

Yazoo said that as he spoke to Swift at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in downtown Memphis, he swears that the blonde songstress had an orgasm as she was nibbling on her chicken tenders.