Your Favourite Teacher Doesn't remember you

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 24 March 2022

image for Your Favourite Teacher Doesn't remember you
A former schoolboy

Although you always thought you were the most charming and debonair in year 4 at your school, you are shocked to realise that even though you are no longer 8, and are now 47, your favourite teacher does not remember you.

It all happens when back in your home town for a visit, you see Mrs Jones, who used to teach you and a lot of other dangerous hooligans with no respect for health and safety, and you start chatting.

You feel that even though you are a 47-year-old with a few missing teeth, a paunch, and an ill-advised toupee she should recognise you straight away, and remember your remarkable facility for joined-up writing.

Then you remember being told that Mrs Jones died in 1999, from too much partying and you realise that you were talking to a complete stranger.

You really hope that the woman you thought was Mrs Jones doesn’t remember you.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

