A German World War II Bomb Has Been Found In The Buckingham Palace Basement

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Officials at Buckingham Palace are shaking their heads wondering how in the bloomin' world a Luftwaffe Bomber bomb ended up in the basement of Buckingham Palace.

The officials called in a special British munitions bomb disposal expert, who took a little over 7 minutes to fully disarm the WW II relic.

An agent with Scotland Yard said that after checking the bomb for fingerprints, DNA, and the manufacture's name they have deduced that the bomb is in fact an authentic Nazi bomb that was manufactured on Tuesday, September, 13, 1943, in the mining town of Fritzenfukkin, Germany.

SIDENOTE: According to The True Dat News Agency the bomb will be flown to the North Pole where it will be detonated.