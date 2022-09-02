Post Office Conversation enters 14th minute

After just going in to buy some stamps, and to post a letter Muriel Halfpenny has been stuck in a conversation with Sandra from two doors down for 14 minutes.

'It was a nightmare' said Muriel 'Sandra and I have nothing in common. We had a bit of a falling out when she described my choice in carpets as brave, and all she ever talks about is her ingrowing toenail, and what a good job Boris Johnson has been doing. So, you can probably tell I think she is a bit of a moron.'

Sandra also gave her side of the story 'I saw Murial, and I started to talk to her, as you do, and before she could get a word out, I realised I had been speaking for 14 minutes. What a Faux-pas. What am I like?'