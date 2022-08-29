Cheryl Cole Will Be Appearing In The Motion Picture "Princess Di and Her Life In The Fast Lane"

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 29 August 2022

image for Cheryl Cole Will Be Appearing In The Motion Picture "Princess Di and Her Life In The Fast Lane"
Cheryl actually met Pricess Di once at a Manchester United Red Devils football game.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Cheryl Cole's legion of fans are all ecstatic at the news that she has signed to star in a Spit Fire Films blockbuster movie titled "Princess Di and Her Life In The Fast Lane."

Cole will star in the starring role along with Christian Bale, who will portray Prince Charles. Judi Dench will star as Queen Elizabeth, and Helen Mirren will take on the part of Sarah Ferguson.

Bale recently told Britain's info guru Piers Morgan that he worked with a British linguistic expert in order to perfect Prince Charles unique accent.

The film will most likely get an X-rated rating due to the explicit scene in Buckingham Palace where Princess Di and her then-husband Prince Charles engage in a bit of explicit Royal merriment in Charles' old bedroom.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

