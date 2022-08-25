Prince Charles Is Very Happy With His New Hair Implants

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 25 August 2022

image for Prince Charles Is Very Happy With His New Hair Implants
"My Charles is now even more handsome than ever." -QUEEN ELIZABETH

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Tickety Boo News reporter Grover Buck, recently spoke with Prince Charles at a Tottenham Hotspur FC - Nottingham Forest FC football game.

Buck noticed that there was something about the Prince of Wales that was different.

At first he thought that Charles had gotten some liposuction done, but after looking closer, Buck realized that Charles looked different because he had received some hair implants.

Charles told Grover that after learning that his insurnace would totally cover the cost of the procedure he decided to have it done.

The prince checked into London's Robin Hood Hospital and after a 55 minute procedure the 73-year-old prince came out looking 7 years younger.

Prince Charles' wife Camilla Parker Bowles, aka The Duchess of Cornwall, said that now her hubby looks a bit like James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

