Advice Column - Dear Queen, What Should I Do? Boyfriend Gave me Monkeypox

- To The Queen, Buckingham Palace -

Dear Queen Mother - You have taken such good care of all your children, and have lots of time on your hands, presently - being semi-retired - so, please advise me. I feel you will be much better than those other Advice columnists.

What do I do about a dirty, lying cheating boyfriend who gave me Monkey Pox? In America it would be simple - get a gun and shoot him. But we are more civilized over here. Is a knife appropriate?

What did You do when ' Randy Andy' got all his girls in trouble?

You have had to deal with so many Royal Sex Episodes of your kids and their wives and girlfriends. And Charles having a mistress and cheating on his wife, etc - (of course Now Charles is the Proper, Straight Arrow Royal - but was the hot royal stud, back in his Day).

Probably where Randy Andy got the idea.

Give me some advice from your Wisdom of handling all this grubby Sex adventures of your Sons.

Should I still keep my date Saturday with Alfie, as I still love him?

We both have the Pox, so can't catch it from each other.

Can two people with Monkey Pox still have true love?

Sincerely,

Cecily

======================================================