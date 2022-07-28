Prince Charles Will Fly To Moscow And Meet With Russian President Vladimir Putin

LONDON - (Satire News) - Buckingham Palace has just informed the British public that Charles, the Prince of Wales, will be traveling to Russia.

The prince will meet with Vladimir Nikita Putin, in the newly-remodeled Commemorative Mrs. Joseph Stalin Room in the Kremlin.

Ta Ta For Now News Agency writer Loretta Piffinshaw, will be accompanying Prince Charles, who is going to see if he can convince the evil, invading wanker to leave the Ukraine and return to Russia, so that he can deal with the extreme water bottle shortage that is gripping his communist nation.

Queen Elizabeth told Charles that if Putinski balks at the idea, to mention to him, that in the eyes of the world he (Putin) is seen as nothing more than a spoiled, rotten, little, twit shit.

Accompanying Prince Charles on his trip to Moscow will be Piers Morgan, Cheryl Cole, Len Goodman, Petula Clark, and Elton John.

SIDENOTE: After Prince Charles meets with Putin, he is planning to fly to America and visit the Statue of Liberty, Lake Michigan, the La Brea Tar Pits, and Alcatraz Prison.