LONDON - (Satire News) - Camilla Parker Bowles said that she was quite surprised when she learned that her husband Prince Charles had revealed a deep, kept secret about his personal eating habits.

The Prince of Wales told Birmingham Cribworthy with The Bee's Knees News Agency, that he has not eaten any peanut butter in over 30 years.

When asked why, he took a sip of his Stella Artois Beer and replied because it makes him extremely horny, and sometimes his wife is just not in the mood due to her watching an episode of "The Crown," or simply being tired from her daily 7 mile run through the English countryside.

SIDENOTE: Charles texted Cribworthy and asked him not to print the reason why he never eats peanut butter, but apparently Criby did not read the text before the story went to press.