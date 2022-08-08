The Manchester United Football Team Took a Vote and The Overwhelming Choice To Replace PM Boris Johnson Is Prince Charles

MANCHESTER, England - (Satire News) - One of the world's most popular sports teams, The Manchester United Red Devils took a vote as to who they would like to see become Britain's next prime minister.

Man U owners Joel and Avram Glazer took the poll of the players to see who they preferred to be England's new leader.

The results showed that Prince Charles received 16 votes, Piers Morgan 7 votes, Len Goodman 4 votes, Cheryl Cole 3 votes, Ricky Gervais 2 votes, and Mick Jagger 1 vote.

SIDENOTE: The London Dispatch Messenger Newspaper reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Hannibal Meijbri voted for Prince Charles, Diogo Dalot voted for Ricky Gervais, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka liked Cheryl Cole.