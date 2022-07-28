Queen Elizabeth Falls Off Her Horse During A Fox Hunt

LONDON - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz (UK) is reporting that Queen Elizabeth took a royally horrendous fall as she was on her monthly fox hunt near Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles, who was with his mum, said that her majesty's horse, "Buffy," got spooked when a wayward woodchuck sauntered in front of the fox hunters.

Queen Elizabeth's best friend and England's top information guru, Piers Morgan, replied that he was next to the queen, and he did make a valiant attempt to catch her as she was in the process of falling.

Morgan told BuzzFuzz (UK) that he did manage to grab the queen's right breast, but he was unable to keep her from falling.

He did note that when she screamed that he was hurting her tit, it nearly spooked his horse "Vlady" all to bloody, blooming hell.

SIDENOTE: The official Buckingham Palace doctor says that her majesty is resting peacefully and he remarked that the bruises on her knocker should heal within 8 days.