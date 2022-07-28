Queen Elizabeth Falls Off Her Horse During A Fox Hunt

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 28 July 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth Falls Off Her Horse During A Fox Hunt
Queen Elizabeth shown about 20 minutes before she fell off her horse.

LONDON - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz (UK) is reporting that Queen Elizabeth took a royally horrendous fall as she was on her monthly fox hunt near Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles, who was with his mum, said that her majesty's horse, "Buffy," got spooked when a wayward woodchuck sauntered in front of the fox hunters.

Queen Elizabeth's best friend and England's top information guru, Piers Morgan, replied that he was next to the queen, and he did make a valiant attempt to catch her as she was in the process of falling.

Morgan told BuzzFuzz (UK) that he did manage to grab the queen's right breast, but he was unable to keep her from falling.

He did note that when she screamed that he was hurting her tit, it nearly spooked his horse "Vlady" all to bloody, blooming hell.

SIDENOTE: The official Buckingham Palace doctor says that her majesty is resting peacefully and he remarked that the bruises on her knocker should heal within 8 days.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Fox HuntingQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more