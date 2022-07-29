Queen Elizabeth Has Just Sold Her Extremely Expensive 2022 Lamborghini Murcielago Deluxe

LONDON - (Satire News) - A source inside Buckingham Palace has just announced that her majesty, Queen Elizabeth, has just sold her 2022 Lamborghini Murcielago Deluxe, which was only one of 17 that were manufactured.

She reportedly sold her extremely fancy sports car for £265,000 [$321,231 - US].

The queen's son, Prince Charles, said that his mum actually only drove the expensive car on two occasions; the first time on April 21, 2022, which was on her 96th birthday, and the second time was in June, when she took her grandchildren to a local McDonalds.

The queen's BFF, Piers Morgan, was actually instrumental in getting her majesty to sell the "Lambi" which has a top speed of 356 km/h [221 mph]. He told her that the car was bloody blooming dangerous.

SIDENOTE: Charles informed the British press that the car was purchased by the president of Afghanistan, Taliban General Abu Taboo Fashu.