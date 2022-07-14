More Ill-Fated Comments on News Headlines

Cover of N.Y. Times - “G.O.P. Voters Of Two Minds Toward Trump"

What?!! They even had one mind to begin with???!!!

Elon Musk tears into Trump, telling him to hang up his MAGA hat.

That would be fine by me. There isn’t anything under the hat to keep warm anyway.

He could also have told him to go hang himself just like Trump himself said about Pence on Jan. 6th.

Mainland China complains about Taiwan VP attending Shinzu Abe’s funeral in Japan.

“Hey Mainland, Taiwan is not your puppet state yet! Save those comments until.after you invade them Putin style!”

Peter Navarro states that Pence is guilty of treason…….against Trump!

Is that the same Trump that threw everyone who countered what he said under the bus?

When you are guilty of being treasonous against a man who is himself hugely treasonous isn’t that actually being patriotic?

Andrew Yang says that Matthew McConaughy as President could get our country out of its mess.

Yes! All he has to do is revise that role he played as a lawyer in the movie Amistad!

“In Donald Trump's world, the sinking ships are abandoning the rats.”

I can do nothing to improve on this headline from the AZCentral/The Arizona Republic!

Headline- 1960’s Habits That Are No Longer Accepted.

Richard Nixon………

Trump and Hannity would make great used car salesmen- they both have just the right amount of salesmanship and connivingness.

The only trouble is they are both so crooked they would kill each other……..

North Korea officially recognizes borders of Kremlin backed republics inside of Ukraine.

And what would happen if a portion of North Korea declared its independence? It would get fried like bacon!

Russia declares it will deepen its defense cooperation with Myanmar.

What? Is Putin trying to create a negative version of the Avengers where everyone’s super power is that they are an a**hole?