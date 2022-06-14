Queen Elizabeth Reveals Her Private Nickname For Her Son Prince Charles

LONDON - (Satire News) - Her majesty, the queen recently met with American reporter Kitty Segovia, with The iNews News Agency.

Queen Elizabeth told Miss Segovia that she is planning on visiting the US in the winter, to meet with President Biden, the first lady Dr. Jill Biden, and White House unofficial advisor Robert De Niro.

The Queen said that she is also planning on visiting the Statue of Liberty, the Grand Canyon, the Alamo, and the world famous La Brea Tar Pits.

Miss Segovia asked her about her thoughts on the worst racist since Adolf Hitler (i.e. Cheeto Face Trump).

The queen made a face, took a sip of her mango tea, and said that she cannot for the life of her figure out how one, hate-filled, bitter, conceited, arrogant, scum-sucking twat can have such control over just about every adult Republican senator and congressman in Washington, D.C.

Segovia replied that it is as if every GOPer is a spineless, gutless wimp.

The queen then told Kitty that she wanted to make her aware of something that hardly anyone knows; even the two Brit know-it-alls, Piers Morgan and Ricky Gervais.

Her majesty revealed that to this day, she refers to Charles as Charlie, adding that he loves it even more than he loves vodka-flavored crumpets.