Queen Elizabeth Explains Why She Is So Darn Depressed

LONDON - (Satire News) - Her majesty has finally revealed why lately she has been feeling extremely depressed.

The 96-year-old monarch told Loretta Piffinshaw, with Ta Ta For Now News, that her depression is not due to her age, which yes, everyone agrees is way there.

She also noted that it is not because some of her hats don't fit her as good as they once did. Although she did say that it does bug her just a little bit.

The queen has finally revealed her reason for her being so darn dispondent.

She said that it pains her to great lengths that her two grandsons, William and Harry are still having their tit-for-tat verbal spats.

The queen has told the two royal blokes, that they had both better stop acting like the Kardashian sisters and learn to act like decent British human beings.

Word from America where Harry lives with his sexy wife Meghan Markle, is that Harry truly feels that his grandmother needs to really concentrate on the high price of crumpets, the effects of Brexit, the habitual damn fog, and the rising price of tea.

Meanwhile William says that he and Harry will continue to bicker and if Queeny does not like it, then she can just call up Prime Minister Boris Johnson and turn in her resignation.

SIDENOTE: England's know-it-all guru Piers Morgan says that the queen needs to simply stop worrying about the fighting taking place between William and Harry and just concentrate on her weekly fox hunts.