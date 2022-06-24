It's Official - Queen Elizabeth Owns 4,738 Hats

LONDON, England - (Satire News) - Queen Elizabeth was recently interviewed at a cricket match and asked about the horrendously evil dictator, Valdimir Nikita Putin.

The queen smiled and said that if she was not an English lady, she'd call him an arrogant, pompous, haughty, supercilious, no good son-of-a-bitch.

The queen noted that there are three people in this world that she really and truly hates all-to-hell, Putin, Trump, and Madonna.

She giggled as she took a sip of her Diet 7-Up, and stated that Madonna has been irrelevant for the last 12 years, and someone really and truly needs to tell the has-been slut to move to Maine and retire.

Her majesty was asked by Chauncey Tarbutton with The Say What News Agency about her extensive hat collecton.

QE replied that last weekend Prince Charles and Camila Parker Bowles visited her and all three decided to count all of her many and varied hats. And after hours of counting, they determined that the queen owns 4,738 hats.

In Buckingham Palace News: Buck House, as Sharon Osbourne calls Buckingham Place, will be getting a brand new roof, due to the tremendous hail damage it received last week.