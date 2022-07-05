Queen Elizabeth Has Just Adopted a Rescue Fox Hunt Hound

LONDON - (Satire News) - Queen Elizabeth figures that throughout her more than nine decades on earth, she has probably had over 400 pets; including dogs, cats, hamsters, canaries, goldfish, gerbils, turtles, horses, goats, and an aardvark.

But according to her son Prince Charles, her majesty has always had a special place in her heart, and in the pet section of Buckingham Palace for fox hunt hounds.

In fact, QE has just adopted, what she said is somewhere around her 40th hound since she first moved into Buck House, as Brit comedian Ricky Gervais refers to the palatial palace.

Lizzy, as her granddaughter-in-law refers to her, has named her latest petshire Fido, in honor of her long time crumpet chef Fido Tuckingheimer.

SIDENOTE: Tickety Boo News reports that the queen has been feeling bloomingly splendid, except for a slight case of athlete's foot on her left foot.