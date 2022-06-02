Prince Charles To Get His Gigantic Ears Reduced By 45%

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 June 2022

image for Prince Charles To Get His Gigantic Ears Reduced By 45%
Dumbo could give the prince competition - not only for the ears.

LONDON - (Satire News) - An insider at Buckingham Palace has just revealed that Prince Charles, who is 73, recently entered The Robin Hood Hospital to see about getting a procedure that will reduce his humongously gigantic ears by 45%.

The ear, nose, and throat specialist Dr. Mick V. Bombardo, said that in his 48 years of practicing medicine and body deaugmentations he has never seen an adult male with such big-as-shit ears.

Piers Morgan, commented to the doctor that Dumbo, the famous circus elephant could certainly give the prince some very strong competition in the herculean ears department.

Meanwhile, Charlie's wife, the ever-smiling, and older than him Camila Parker Bowles, said that she is thrilled-as-hell that Chas is going in to get his fucking ears made smaller because at times, his huge ears have interfered in the couple's love-making sessions. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

