Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Invited By Queen Elizabeth To Visit Her At Buckingham Palace

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 19 May 2022

Prince Charles says his mum has over 8,250 hats.

LONDON - (Satire News) - The most hated woman in America has just visited the most beloved woman in the United Kingdom.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (aka The Fake Blonde Scarecrow) was invited to visit and tour Buckingham Palace by her majesty the 96¼-year-old queen, who has more hats than the entire female population of France.

MTG told Lizzy, as her majesty asked Marjorie to call her, that she has always loved the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Who, The Dave Clark Five, the Kinks, and Petula Clark.

The queen replied that she has always loved Creedence Clearwater Revival, Grand Funk Railroad, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, the Byrds, and The Eagles.

The two ladies were said to have hit it off royally (no pun intended) as they got in the queen's royal six-white-horses royal carriage and headed over to the nearest McDonalds, where Marjorie had two Big Macs, fries, and a 24-oz. chocolate malt and the queen had a happy meal, half a fortune cookie, and a glass of Stella Artois.

SIDENOTE: According to London's The Bees Knees News Agency, Queen Lizzy accepted an invitation from Miss Taylor Greene to visit the US and tour the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park, the Alamo, and the famed La Brea Tar Pits.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

