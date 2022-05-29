Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Will Be Hosting a Birthday Party For Simon Cowell At Buckingham Palace On October 7, 2022

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 29 May 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Will Be Hosting a Birthday Party For Simon Cowell At Buckingham Palace On October 7, 2022
Mick Jagger is 78, but he told Prince Charles that he feels like he's 27.

LONDON - (Satire News) - The woman that the British call 'her majesty' has just informed Ta Ta For Now News that Buckingham Palace will be the scene of one of the biggest, bloomingly blimey birthday parties since the days of Princess Penelope IV, 269 years ago.

The queen told Loretta Piffinshaw, with TTFN, that the party will be catered by the famous London catering service, Crumpets & Stuff "R" Us.

She added that she has hired the Rolling Stones to perform before about 927 invited guests including Piers Morgan, Cheryl Cole, Len Goodman, President Biden, Mrs. Ricky Gervais, Chicharito, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, John Cleese, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The queen said that she has put her son Charles in charge of the decorations, which will include paper mache figurines of members of the royal family.

Charles will be assisted by his older wife Camila Parker Bowles and English football players (soccer) Cristiano Ronaldo, Heung-Min Son, and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

SIDENOTE: Simon Cowell is 62, Queen Elizabeth is 96, and Chicharito is 33.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

