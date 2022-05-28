Queen Elizabeth To Travel To Moscow To Visit Putin, That Evil, Hate-Filled, War Mongering Mongrel

LONDON - (Satire News) - Her majesty, the 96-year-old royal queen spoke with Neville Twickenbuck, of The Tickety Boo News and informed him that she has had her fill of that cruel, hate-infected, little shrimp, with the tiny dangly bits, Vladimir Nikita Putin.

The Queen said that she will be meeting with the heartless asshole, whom Simon Cowell, refers to as "dat blimey MFing evil communist bastard."

Traveling with her majesty to Moscow will be her BFF Piers Morgan, Camila Parker Bowles, Len Goodman, and Petula Clark.

Tickety Boo News is reporting that her majesty, Camila and Petula will stay in the Kremlin's Nikita Khrushchev Commemorative Bedroom, while Morgan and Goodman will stay at a nearby Holiday Inn.

SIDENOTE: Twickenbuck reported that the queen will also be taking along 17 of her most favorite hats along with her personal Keurig Tea Maker.