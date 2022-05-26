Microwave now identifying as a Toaster

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 26 May 2022

image for Microwave now identifying as a Toaster
I support the rights of all Kitchen appliances

Microwave Shane Worthington is no longer comfortable with the life that the factory prepared him for and now identifies as a Toaster.

'Yes' said the shiny metal box 'I am sick of living as a Microwave, and now I want to live my life as another shiny metal box, a Toaster'.

Toaster Maurice Brown said 'There is only space in this kitchen for one toaster, and that is me'.

A tense standoff persisted for a while before owner Gary Johnson came into the kitchen, defrosted some bread in Shane, before toasting it in Maurice.

When will this hell ever end? We haven't even taken into account the feelings of Kevin the Kettle yet.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
KitchenMicrowavetoasterTransgender

