Microwave Shane Worthington is no longer comfortable with the life that the factory prepared him for and now identifies as a Toaster.

'Yes' said the shiny metal box 'I am sick of living as a Microwave, and now I want to live my life as another shiny metal box, a Toaster'.

Toaster Maurice Brown said 'There is only space in this kitchen for one toaster, and that is me'.

A tense standoff persisted for a while before owner Gary Johnson came into the kitchen, defrosted some bread in Shane, before toasting it in Maurice.

When will this hell ever end? We haven't even taken into account the feelings of Kevin the Kettle yet.