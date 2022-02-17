Where did I Leave the Spiraliser?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 17 February 2022

Where is the Ninky Nonk?

Hello,

Raymond Ving here again. Yes, I know I have been busy, what with telling you about my Chimp Jeffrey, and how exciting February is, but I just had to ask Where Did I Leave My Spiralliser?

I know I had it earlier, as my neighbour was passing comments on how I had done my Cucumber, but I haven't seen it since.

Like my Roller Skates, I bought it, and then only used it once after doing myself a mischief. A man in his 80's on Roller Skates is not something you see much about the town, but I still made the newspaper. People were so cruel in the comments underneath. Why should people in their youth be the only ones allowed to have any fun?

So, my Spiraliser, you haven't seen it? Let me know if you do see it.

Toodle pip.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

