Oy, Richard Bacon MP, get of my cloud, says Michael Madeup

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 26 May 2022

image for Oy, Richard Bacon MP, get of my cloud, says Michael Madeup
Oh no, not this again.....Bacon, did you know see what happened when Made-up said the same things? You are the biggest Idiot

Bewigged fool Michael Made-up, the Tory councillor for a very small town that calls itself a city because it has a Cathedral is feeling that his position as a foolish public defender of Boris Johnson is under threat.

Richard Bacon MP, not to be confused with cheeky chappy Richard Bacon, him from the Radio, and former Blue Peter presenter has said that it was highly likely that other people were having parties and social gatherings at the same time that Boris Johnson was.

Made-up told us 'Yes, a few weeks ago, I made the same point, but I also included Teachers in the mix as well. It made me famous for a couple of days before I had to say something else equally stupid, but now it appears that Richard Bacon MP has stolen my best-known material'.

Richard Bacon MP was heard to say 'Well, what works for one morally bankrupt Tory MP will work for all of them.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
MPsParliament

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more