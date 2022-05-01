Bachelor with special interest in Tractors is now worrying

Sunday, 1 May 2022

Can't think of tractors....big wheels.. Can't think about tractors

Chutney on the Fritz's man about town Brian Asshat has a special lifelong interest in tractors, as his search history proves, but he is now worried, that following Porn gate in Westminster, he may be viewed differently.

'Yes it was rather shocking to see that on the news' said Brian 'but my love of tractors is as pure as anything. Ever since I was a young boy, I have loved the look, the feel, the sound of a tractor...now it just seems so tawdry'.

'I suppose I will always be a bit of an odd fish' said Brian, wistfully 'Give me a Massey Fergusson over a good bit of company any day.'

We feel for Brian, we really do.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

