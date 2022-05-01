Massey I'd like to Fergusson

Following the news about a British MP leaving Parliament due to confusing pornography with tractors, interest in the farm-based vehicle has tripled.

Now known as doing a Parrish tens of people have been googling 'Tractor Porn' in an attempt to enliven a moribund bank holiday weekend.

Teenager Thomas Johnson said 'I googled it, but it did nothing for me, but then I am only 16. A vehicle with a massive wheel is probably only interesting to a man older than my dad'.

Thomas's dad Gary was heard to shout 'Honestly, Thomas, the sooner you ask Sarah out the happier we will be. I mean, you have been banging on about her for years now.'