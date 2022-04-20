Conservatives Announce A Kill all Kittens Policy

Having said some nonsense about some things, the Conservative Party will shortly be announcing a kill all Kittens policy.

‘It has come to our attention' said Conservative Bod Evil O’Shay ‘that people like Kittens, so like all of the nice things in life, like upstanding, morally correct leaders, a cheap postal system, world peace, etc, we thought that we would do away with Kittens as well. I mean I know that they are cute and everything, but they are evil, venal creatures who will scratch your eyes out soon as look at you.'

Green party spokesman Green Shoots piped up ‘Of course, we wouldn’t support a policy like this, it goes against our policies.'

Of course, please don’t believe this. It is a satirical piece, and Kittens are a force of good. Unlike the conservative party. Other opinions, though, like Monster Munch and Frazzles are freely available.