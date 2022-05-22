Sarah Ferguson Reveals That The Reason She Left England Was Because of The Damn Fog

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 22 May 2022

image for Sarah Ferguson Reveals That The Reason She Left England Was Because of The Damn Fog
Sarah says that she's forgotten about Piers (Morgan) and that she's currently dating a very rich NBA star.

LONDON - (Satire News) - Sarah Ferguson, aka The Duchess of York, recently told Papayo Bamboo with The Tabloid Today News Agency, that she has no regrets about leaving England and moving to the United States.

She revealed that for one thing, she learned that her boyfriend Piers "Smirk Face" Morgan had told his BFF (Simon Cowell) that all he wanted to do was to sexually mess around with Fergie, and that he had no intention of ever marrying her.

Ferguson discussed the fact that Piers' idea of foreplay was him lying in his Union Jack boxer shorts, next to her while spewing out nasty words like boink, titties, pecker, landing strip, and menopause.

The Duchess of York also told Miss Bamboo that another reason was that she just got fed up with Prince Charles ("Old Dumbo Ears") always referring to her as "The Duchess of Pork," to his maids, cooks, gardeners, and masseuses.

SIDENOTE: Miss Bamboo said that Fergie did say somewhat tonguie-in-cheek that the main reason she left London, was simply because she found out that she was allergic to the fooking fog.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
FogLondonSarah Ferguson

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more