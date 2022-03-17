Ex-Lib Dem MP regrets calling for Royal Family to be “slimmed down” – Prince Charles accepts his “kind offer” to be their “personal trainer”, and he’s got to get up at 5am and jog them round the Palace five times a day

Lib Dem plonker Norman Baker is said to be kicking himself after telling a TV studio audience that the Royal Family needs to be “slimmed down”. The Prince of Wales interpreted this as an offer to be their personal trainer and he sent a letter on Clarence House notepaper to “accept your kind offer”. And hand delivered by two burly members of the Royal Cavalry. Who most certainly didn’t need a fitness trainer.

Baker, dubbed Norman Wisdom for his many gaffes over the years, now has to get up shit-early in the morning, peddle his bike to Clarence House (because the Lib-Dems hate environmentally unfriendly cars) and jog the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall around grounds a few times, covering a few miles of distance. Prince William and Kate Middleton have offered to join as well. The Queen may even send her corgis to join the fun.

The former Minister of State for Transport and MP for Lewes in East Sussex from the 1997 general election until his defeat in 2015 is said to have tried every device in the book to get out of his new gig, but Charles won’t take no for an answer. And nor will the Royal Cavalry.

It just goes to show. It’s best to keep your damn mouth shut.