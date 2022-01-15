Walter Muesli’s Guide to Acting part 1

Well Hello there,

I am Walter Muesli, a famed actor from the 1970s with a still flourishing career.

I was most recently in an episode of Midsummer Murders. I had a scene with Neil Dudgeon. A great chap brings so much pathos to the role of Barnaby. My scene was silent, but it was a brilliant study of a man reading a newspaper in a café, whilst some exposition goes on all around him.

Anyway, I was also in an episode of Star Trek, during my sojourn in America, and I was also in every episode of Cheers, yes that was me walking by the bar in the opening credits. People know my pink and red shorts better than they know my face, but there you go. After that, I was also in the opening credits to Brush Strokes, but I didn’t have any lines in that either.

I was once in a waiting room scene on My Family, which was a great thrill, I mean my acting alongside Robert Lindsay was probably the highlight of his career. I simply had to portray a man in slight discomfort, but people still remember it.

Of course, no one watches TV these days, and my days in repertory are obviously behind me, as my days in Panto……Oh no, they aren’t……

Anyway, I am here to share with you my expertise learnt on the job and I will be doing that over the next few articles.

Look out for them. They could change your life.

They won’t.