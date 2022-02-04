Philosophy Graduate Philosophical

An unnamed man, who boasted of his Philosophy degree on Question Time is philosophical about his self-inflicted national humiliation.

The chap, who went armed with some sheets of paper and some facts gleaned from the Internet, and Dave and Snotty Bob from the pub thought that he had some of the best vaccine scientists stumped, only to be laughed at, in person, and on Twitter.

'Yes' said the bloke who has a face that looks like every disappointment you have ever had 'I thought I would sock it to them with my philosophy degree, and hastily cobbled together rhetoric, but they just wouldn't listen.'

Watching the show at home and tweeting about it political pundit Labour67 said 'Just watching this complete muppet on Question time, with his Philosophy degree...all the letters after his name, and yet no brains'.

In the audience, producer Lorraine Wotsit said 'It was a classic piece of television. A posh little shit with a degree comes in wanting to show his ignorance in front of a panel of doctors, world experts and people who have studied Vaccines, what a plonker. He bought a blancmange to a knife fight, didn't he?

Snotty Bob said 'Yes, it just shows the conspiracy to be true, doesn't it? I mean we sent the kid up there with his pieces of paper and his useless degree and they laughed in his face. Come the revolution, they won't be laughing then will they?'