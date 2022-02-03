A Female Dentist In Portsmouth Has Just Broken The United Kingdom Record By Achieving 26 Orgasms in 41 Seconds

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

PORTSMOUTH, England – (Satire News) – A Portsmouth dentist has just set a new sexual record.

Dr. Olivia V. Buckingwood, 41, has just set the UK record by achieving 26 orgasms in 41 seconds.

The record was set at the Annual Orgasm Competition, which was held at the Royal Alfred Hall in downtown Portsmouth.

The yearly event is held each February and is co-sponsored by Stella Artois Beer, and Joan-of-Arc Glow-in-the-Dark pantiliners.

Ms, Buckingwood, who once dated Mick Jagger's grandson, broke the old record of 24, which had been set back in February of 2013.

SIDENOTE. The judges for the event were Elizabeth Hurley, Len Goodman, and Sarah Ferguson.