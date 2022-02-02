Conservative Party After a New Party Planner

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Now, a Battenberg, that's a cake I can talk about for hours

After a series of embarrassing gaffes, the conservative party is looking for a new party planner.

‘Gosh, I want the party planner that Prince Andrew had when he had that gathering at Pizza Express in Woking. He must be really good, I mean it was in Woking in the 1990s, and no one remembers Prince Andrew being there’ said Boris.

Whilst having his eye on a crumpet, (the kind for eating) Boris went on ‘Yes, a party planner who can plan events out of the public eye, without anyone knowing about it would be ideal’.

S Club 7 Party Planner Lorraine Godsend has applied for the position ‘I am so good at organising parties’ wrote Godsend on her blog ‘ that for more than twenty years now, everyone knows that there still is no party like an S Club party.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

