Having not learnt their lesson, Conservatives are now planning a Pimm's and Croquet fundraiser

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 13 January 2022

image for Having not learnt their lesson, Conservatives are now planning a Pimm's and Croquet fundraiser
Well, if I remember correctly,the last social gathering we had actually lifted us in the polls....

Having not learnt some important lessons this week, about being seen to do the right thing, the Conservative Party are now inviting conservative party donors to a Pimm's and Croquet evening in Downing Street.

Conservative Spokesman Sanctimonious Git said 'Yes, what better way is there to celebrate the coming of yet another crap year for the proletariat than we successful posh toffs organising an evening of Pimm's and Croquet on the lawn?'

Fellow Conservative Deirdre Cheerio's said 'I love a cool glass of Pimm's in January, and who doesn't like a good game of croquet on the lawn, just the type of thing that the country needs in these tough times, isn't it?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

