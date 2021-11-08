Conservative Minister chooses new Karaoke song

Conservative Minister Whatalotta Cheek has changed her karaoke song of choice to Getting Away With It, by Electronic.

The track, originally written and recorded by The Pet Shop Boy's Neil Tennant, The Smith's Johnny Marr, and that chap out of New Order was a hit in the 1990s, and following different scandals within the Conservative Party seemed like a good choice, as Mrs Cheek explained on her podcast, What Me?

'A while ago, David Cameron said that he liked the Smiths, and this song featured Johnny Marr, so it is close and is bound to get the Conservatives singing along at the next Pary Conference. Oh, how I love a good party conference, all the sex, drugs and rock and roll that I miss out on, as I am both married, and completely fictional. Like Boris Johnson. He started as a Benny Hill tribute act, you know.

Before becoming a conservative Minister, Mrs Cheek was a Bond Girl, but no one remembers much about her, as she had such a ridiculous, but sadly for her, very real first name.