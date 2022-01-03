The Reason Queen Elizabeth Has Entered The Hospital

LONDON – (UK Satire) – A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace has informed the British Press that Queen Elizabeth has been admitted into The Maid Marion Hospital located in Twickenham.

The spokesperson, Imelda Fellafix, 61, wanted the citizens of the U.K. to know that her majesty is going in to have a bunion removed from her tongue.

Fellafix said that the queen has actually had the bunion since 1991. She added that recently Lizzy, as her BFF Piers Morgan calls her, has said that she has been having a bit of tongue pain when she drinks her customary Pomegranate Margarita at 4 pm.

Meanwhile Prince Charles has been told that just as a precaution he should cancel his scheduled moose hunting trip to North Dakota.