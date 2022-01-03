The Reason Queen Elizabeth Has Entered The Hospital

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 3 January 2022

image for The Reason Queen Elizabeth Has Entered The Hospital
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a specialist flown in from San Francisco.

LONDON – (UK Satire) – A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace has informed the British Press that Queen Elizabeth has been admitted into The Maid Marion Hospital located in Twickenham.

The spokesperson, Imelda Fellafix, 61, wanted the citizens of the U.K. to know that her majesty is going in to have a bunion removed from her tongue.

Fellafix said that the queen has actually had the bunion since 1991. She added that recently Lizzy, as her BFF Piers Morgan calls her, has said that she has been having a bit of tongue pain when she drinks her customary Pomegranate Margarita at 4 pm.

Meanwhile Prince Charles has been told that just as a precaution he should cancel his scheduled moose hunting trip to North Dakota.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Queen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more