"I want to be laid to rest alongside Artoo Deetoo," says Queen

Monday, 3 January 2022

image for "I want to be laid to rest alongside Artoo Deetoo," says Queen
One loves one, Artoo Deetoo.

In a leaked Palace document, Her Majesty, The Queen has revealed that she wants to be buried alongside the Star Wars droid, R2-D2.

In an appendix to her will, The Queen states: “I have always been a huge fan of the Star Wars series of films and, in particular, of Artoo Deetoo who always comes across as a force for good and decency.

“I am therefore stipulating that my earthly remains be interred alongside those of Master Artoo’s if possible, or at the very least, that he is dug up and placed in a tomb alongside my own at Westminster Abbey when the time comes.”

Her Majesty’s request is reminiscent of her mother’s directive that she be buried alongside 1950s TV series hero, The King Of The Rocket Men.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

