LONDON, (Rooters) - A yankee woman, Maria O'Sullivan, pissed off a Londoner named Jack Cromwell, better known to his friends as the "Ripper," during a goal scored inside Wembley Stadium at the start of his country's World Cup qualifying game against England on Tuesday in a scene reminiscent of the worst days of football hooliganism.

Whilst good old Jack was distracted, cheering his team, the yankee, Maria O'Sullivan, picked a chip out of his fish and chip tray he had not yet started to eat.

After being alerted by his wife, Cromwell put a grip on the entrance to the bin, stopping his property from disappearing.

A 9-year-girl named, Cynthia Payne, witnessed Cromwell yelling, "Wha' kind ov shir' are you wearing, you yankee bird? Didn' your mum 'each you proper manners?'' You savage munter! diggin in'o my nosh like a stree' mu'!

The Metropolitan Police said they had taken action after the abuse against Cromwell by hooligan, yank Maria O'Sullivan who pilfered his meal.