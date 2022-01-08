Manchester United Manager Withdraws Transfer Offer for Jesse Lingard After Learning He’s Already on Team

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Saturday, 8 January 2022

image for Manchester United Manager Withdraws Transfer Offer for Jesse Lingard After Learning He’s Already on Team
Lingard is Still at Manchester United

Manchester - Mauricio Pochettino, who recently joined Manchester United as manager, has been forced to reverse his first decision as the head man at the club, which was to buy attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard from West Ham United.

Pochettino, who watched Lingard lead West Ham United to a sixth place finish in the Premier League last season, issued the transfer order when he arrived at Old Trafford this weekend.

He was forced to withdraw it, however, when he found out the Lingard had returned to the club before the start of the current season, from the loan at West Ham.

"I was puzzled because Lingard was such a stunning player in East London but I don't remember him ever playing here, so I assumed he was still at West Ham" said an embarrassed Pochettino.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Football (Soccer)Manchester United

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more