Manchester United Manager Withdraws Transfer Offer for Jesse Lingard After Learning He’s Already on Team

Manchester - Mauricio Pochettino, who recently joined Manchester United as manager, has been forced to reverse his first decision as the head man at the club, which was to buy attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard from West Ham United.

Pochettino, who watched Lingard lead West Ham United to a sixth place finish in the Premier League last season, issued the transfer order when he arrived at Old Trafford this weekend.

He was forced to withdraw it, however, when he found out the Lingard had returned to the club before the start of the current season, from the loan at West Ham.

"I was puzzled because Lingard was such a stunning player in East London but I don't remember him ever playing here, so I assumed he was still at West Ham" said an embarrassed Pochettino.