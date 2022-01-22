The City of Madrid Is Desperately Trying To Raise Money To Keep The Real Madrid Football Team From Moving To Pamplona, Spain

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 22 January 2022

image for The City of Madrid Is Desperately Trying To Raise Money To Keep The Real Madrid Football Team From Moving To Pamplona, Spain
All of the Real Madrid players say to a man, that they'll proudly become the Pamplona Blancos!

MADRID – (Sports Satire) – Sports Territory has just learned that the mayor of Madrid is so concerned about the Real Madrid football team moving to Pamplona, that he has taken a desperate measure.

Tango Brisket with Sports Territory, reports that Mayor Jose Luis "Big Joe Louie" Martinez Almeida, has started up a “Go Fund Me” page account to keep "Los Blancos" from moving.

According to the mayor, the account so far has raised $73,212 [US].

The owners of Real Madrid (Los Socios) remarked that, the figure amount is nowhere near near the amount that they would need to keep “Los Blancos” from packing up their balls and moving to Pamplona.

Meanwhile, one of Pamplona’s local newspapers has stated that when the Real Madrid Blancos move to Pamplona they will become the Pamplona Toros, in honor of Pamplona’s world famous “Running of The Bulls.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

