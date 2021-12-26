The British Parliament to Debate Name Change for The Beaver Scouts Organization

LONDON – (UK News) – The British Parliament has agreed to debate a motion that the Beaver Scouts Organization should change their name.

Reporter Loretta Piffinshaw with Ta Ta For Now News, stated that the matter was addressed at the behest of her majesty, who felt that the name, Beaver Scouts, had a somewhat nasty connotation.

Queen Elizabeth, who does embarrass quite easily, even suggested that the name be changed to The Little Scout Blokes Club.

Her majesty’s very close friend and unofficial advisor, Piers Morgan, told Miss Piffinshaw that he is in total agreement with the name that the queen has chosen, and he opined that she appears to be getting prettier every day.

SIDENOTE: A poll taken by the US polling agency, Quinnipinni, showed that Queen Elizabeth actually has more authority than most UKers actually believe.