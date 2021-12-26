The British Parliament to Debate Name Change for The Beaver Scouts Organization

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 26 December 2021

image for The British Parliament to Debate Name Change for The Beaver Scouts Organization
Ta Ta For Now News reports that many members of Parliament text with the queen on a daily basis.

LONDON – (UK News) – The British Parliament has agreed to debate a motion that the Beaver Scouts Organization should change their name.

Reporter Loretta Piffinshaw with Ta Ta For Now News, stated that the matter was addressed at the behest of her majesty, who felt that the name, Beaver Scouts, had a somewhat nasty connotation.

Queen Elizabeth, who does embarrass quite easily, even suggested that the name be changed to The Little Scout Blokes Club.

Her majesty’s very close friend and unofficial advisor, Piers Morgan, told Miss Piffinshaw that he is in total agreement with the name that the queen has chosen, and he opined that she appears to be getting prettier every day.

SIDENOTE: A poll taken by the US polling agency, Quinnipinni, showed that Queen Elizabeth actually has more authority than most UKers actually believe.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Queen Elizabeth IIScouts

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more