An Extremely Nasty Duck Has Been Removed From The Children’s Petting Zoo In London

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

LONDON – (UK Satire) – England’s Zooological Investigatory Agency has just had to remove an extremely vulgar, nasty, lascivious-as-hell duck named, Donald The Duck, from the famed London’s Childrens Petting Zoo in.

A representative with the ZIA, Willmund Edwin Shaftberger, informed the British news media that the duck had actually been isolated from the other petting zoo animasl on three different occasions.

The first time was for openly boinking (fucking) a female duck in front of a group of 9 elderly citizens from the Mother May I Nursing Home in Soho.

The second was for spitting duck food in the face of a Buckingham Palace guard who had taken his granddaughter to the zoo.

And the third incident was when the horny duck, was caught masturbating in front of some visiting tourists from Shanghai, China.

Mr. Shaftberger stated that Donald The Duck has been placed in isolation for 17 days.

He added that at the end of the 17 days, he will be allowed back into the petting zoo, but pointed out that if he dares to misbehave again, he will be turned into duck soup faster than it takes a mosquito to jack-off.