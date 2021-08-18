South Africa Reports That Overnight Someone Stole 3 Elephants From The Johannesburg Apartheid Family Zoo

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 18 August 2021

image for South Africa Reports That Overnight Someone Stole 3 Elephants From The Johannesburg Apartheid Family Zoo
Zoo officials have offered a reward for the safe return of Ellie (L) and Madonna (R) as well as for Gladys (Not Shown).

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – (World Satire) – The director of the Apartheid Family Zoo has just confirmed that 3 adult female African elephants were stolen overnight.

Zoo Director Kimberly P. Queenscrown, 57, reported the incident to the Johannesburg Police Department.

When a detective with the JPD asked her for a description of the stolen elephants, she replied that they the are just your basic, run-of-the-mill African female elephants.

When pressed to be more specific Ms. Queencrown, who is 7-months pregnant, noted that one of the elephants weighs 5,341 pounds, one weighs 6,126 pounds, and the third one weighs 7,113 pounds.

She then pointed out that the three answer to the names Ellie, Gladys, and Madonna.

Ms. Queencrown also noted that Madonna is 27 months pregnant and can become quite moody if her ears aren’t tickled every 2 to 3 hours.

She said that Ellie is addicted to Chicken McNuggets and Gladys has a tattoo of a Swahili warrior on her pubic region.

The zoo is offering an $800 reward for the safe return of the elephant trio.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the JPD says that officers are currently checking out local pawn shops and they are certain that the 3 lady elephants will be found very soon.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

