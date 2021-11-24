Smash and Grab Vandals Target The Tarzan & Jane Petting Zoo

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 24 November 2021

TARZANA, Cailfornia – (Satire News) – The Tarzan & Jane Petting Zoo was the victim of a flash mob’s smash and grab attack.

According to security video, the incident occurred at 3:05 am, when most of the petting zoo animals were sound asleep.

Video showed a group of 13 individuals entering the corral and making off with a bunch of animals including a woodchuck, a turkey, a beaver, a koala bear, and a flamingo.

The petting zoo director was visibly upset and was very concerned because the beaver is on a special wooden diet of tree bark, lumber, and #2 pencils.

The Tarzana Police Department was able to apprehend every one of 13 low-life, pieces of shit, bastards and whores.

And all of them are now sitting in jail cells like the worthless assholes that they all are.

The TPD stated that all have a bail of $65,000.

Meanwhile the zoo director is thrilled to say that the woodchuck, the turkey, the beaver, the koala bear, and the flamingo are all back at the Tarzan & Jane Petting Zoo safe and sound.

The petting zoo officials wanted the public to know that they have hired two ex-Navy Seals, to be the zoo’s security guards.

They made it very clear that both are equipped with AR-50 semi-automatic rifles, multiple hand grenades, a rocket launcher, and huge aerosol cans of fucking napalm; so anyone who even remotely ever attempts this stupid stunt again will quickly disappear from the face of the earth post-haste.

SIDENOTE: Two of the smash and grab females are so upset and embarrassed that the TPD reports they are biting each other all over their bodies. (?).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

