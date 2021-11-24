Smash and Grab Vandals Target The Tarzan & Jane Petting Zoo

TARZANA, Cailfornia – (Satire News) – The Tarzan & Jane Petting Zoo was the victim of a flash mob’s smash and grab attack.

According to security video, the incident occurred at 3:05 am, when most of the petting zoo animals were sound asleep.

Video showed a group of 13 individuals entering the corral and making off with a bunch of animals including a woodchuck, a turkey, a beaver, a koala bear, and a flamingo.

The petting zoo director was visibly upset and was very concerned because the beaver is on a special wooden diet of tree bark, lumber, and #2 pencils.

The Tarzana Police Department was able to apprehend every one of 13 low-life, pieces of shit, bastards and whores.

And all of them are now sitting in jail cells like the worthless assholes that they all are.

The TPD stated that all have a bail of $65,000.

Meanwhile the zoo director is thrilled to say that the woodchuck, the turkey, the beaver, the koala bear, and the flamingo are all back at the Tarzan & Jane Petting Zoo safe and sound.

The petting zoo officials wanted the public to know that they have hired two ex-Navy Seals, to be the zoo’s security guards.

They made it very clear that both are equipped with AR-50 semi-automatic rifles, multiple hand grenades, a rocket launcher, and huge aerosol cans of fucking napalm; so anyone who even remotely ever attempts this stupid stunt again will quickly disappear from the face of the earth post-haste.

SIDENOTE: Two of the smash and grab females are so upset and embarrassed that the TPD reports they are biting each other all over their bodies. (?).