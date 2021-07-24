The Fantastic Five Shock the World

JIAXIANG, China (Chatterbox News) - Five ducks at a farm in Jiaxiang county, Shandong province, China, became instant celebrities after missing their transportation to the slaughter house.

Villagers were struck by an unsettling sight when the ducks decided to walk a one mile road leading to the Shandong slaughter house, to party with the friend's they grew up with.

A villager named, Aristotle Lee, said, "When I saw the eccentric ducks pursuing their one and only goal without regret and with outmost determination, it inspired me to work harder to reach my lifetime dream of owning a duck farm."

In China's Shandong province poultry hub, more than half a million white-feathered ducks get busy eating, chattering and laying eggs to produce cheap meat for thousands of factory canteens.

The farmer, Abraham Chang, who rasied the fantastic five, said, "I didn't know my ducks would become this famous when I saw them marching away." Chang continues, "I hope they achieve their dream."

Each duck has already gained five extra pounds from eating free rice and tofu that people left them on the road, as they moved forward towards their amazing endeavor.

When the media picked up their story, the ducks recieved a reality show of their own with millions of Chinese viewer's tuning in everyday to watch their incredible road trip. Each duck already has a Facebook page where they have friends around the world sending them well wishes and commenting about their good looks.

After six days of travel they entered the slaughter house and received a cheering welcome from enthusiastic worker's. News outlets around the world have reported that the five fantastic heros have not been seen or heard from anymore.

If there is a moral to the story, it would be that life really is fantastic for anyone that sits at the dinner table with any one of those amazing ducks.