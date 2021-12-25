Scotland Yard Has Captured The Notorious Taliban Leader Chin Sin Cuck

LONDON – (Satire News) – One of the world’s most evil, dastardly, SOB terrorists has just been captured by agents for Scotland Yard.

The mean, hate-filled, lying leader, named Chin Sin Cuck, who bears a striking resemblance to Donald “Piss Face” Trump, was captured hiding in the beer bottle closet of Soho’s Pubic Princess Pub.

When Cuck was captured he was wearing a Real Madrid T-shirt, and sporting a pair of official Buckingham Palace shorts.

The infamous leader tried to say that he was really a Swedish exchange student from Stockholm, but Scotland Yard authorities said that he looked about as much Swedish as Simon Cowell looks African-American.

When captured Chin was hiding an AR-50 automatic weapon in his boxer shorts.

He also had the blueprints to Buckingham Palace, Madame Tussaund’s Wax Museum, Piers Morgan's kitchen, Wembley Stadium, all of the BBC bathrooms, and Cheryl Coles master bedroom.

Buckingham Palace wants Chin Sin Cuck to be exiled to Brazil where he will be made to work in the Amazon jungle, spraying for mosquitoes.