The British Parliament Has Prohibited The News Media From Mentioning Princess Diana

LONDON – (Satire News) – England’s Parliament has decided that effective immediately the news media will be prohibited from mentioning Princess Diana in any type of news report.

The action was taken due to the fact that there are many news outlets, throughout England, that have been taking advantage of Di’s memory in order to capitalize on her tremendous popularity.

One United Kingdom publication, named The Blimey Blooming Blithering Spectator Revue, issues an average of 9.4 stories on Princess Di on a weekly basis.

Two of the latest Di stories published by the BBBSR include, "Princess Di Owned Over a Dozen Animal Print String Bikini Panties," and "Di's Top 10 Favorite Euphemisms For The Word Vagina."

BBBSR reporter Petula Lulu, stated that other British publications such as Tickety Boo News, The Bee's Knees News Agency, and Ta Ta For Now News, print just as just as many stories about Princess Di, but they remain in Queen Elizabeth's good graces because they never make fun of Prince Charles gigantic ears, Camila Parker-Bowles lisp, or Piers Morgan's girly walk.

SIDENOTE: Simon Cowell recently confided to his good friend David Beckham that if he was not happily married, he would be all over Petula Lulu like mustard on a hot dog.